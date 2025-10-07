beIN scores Women’s Champions League rights in Asia

beIN Asia Pacific has secured the exclusive broadcast rights to the 2025/26 and 2026/27 UEFA Women’s Champions League, bringing the European women’s club football to fans across 10 territories in Asia. This marks the first time beIN Sports will showcase the Women’s Champions League across the region.

The upcoming 25th edition of the UEFA Women’s Champions League signals the start of a new chapter for the tournament, as it adopts a revised format featuring 18 teams in a single-league phase leading into the knockout stages. The final of the competition is set for May 2026 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

The season gets underway on October 8th with a clash between Juventus and Benfica at the Allianz Stadium, while defending champions Arsenal face record winners Lyon at Meadow Park later that same day – in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

Losing finalists last term, three-time champions Barcelona are up against Bayern Munich in their 2025/26 season opener. Elsewhere, Manchester United make their debut in the competition with a home tie against Norwegian side Vålerenga, while Chelsea are away to Dutch outfit Twente FC.

Coverage of the Women’s Champions League will be available on beIN Sports channels across a number of pay-TV platforms, as well as via the beIN Sports Connect streaming ap.