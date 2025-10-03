Thailand: Illegal IPTV service shut down

The Thailand Ministry of Justice’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has shut down INWIPTV, one of the country’s most notorious illegal IPTV services, with support from antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) and Thailand-based ACE member True Visions.

Operating since 2012, INWIPTV (formerly FWIPTV) charged users a subscription price of 300 Thai baht (€7.89) per month for access to a broad range of content, including from the US, international, and Thai markets as well as live sports and adult content.

The DSI obtained search warrants and conducted coordinated search operations across six locations in Nonthaburi and Bangkok on September 21st. Twelve employees were brought in for questioning as part of the search operations.

Additionally, over 150 pieces of evidence were seized, including large-scale unauthorised signal transmission equipment, 46 servers, electronic storage devices, financial documents and records, and multiple IPTV devices.

“We commend the DSI for their decisive action in Operation DEV Shutdown against a key IPTV target in Thailand,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the MPA. “The case is testament to the power of our strategic partnerships with local law enforcement and our local ACE member True Visions.”

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Department of Special Investigation and ACE for their partnership in the fight against content piracy,” said Sompan Charumilinda, Executive Vice Chairman of True Visions. “By shutting down piracy services, we not only protect Thai youth and communities from harm but also support the country’s creative economy. These results are possible thanks to the strong cooperation we have received from both Thai authorities and global organisations like ACE. We remain committed to fighting piracy in all its forms, and the progress achieved here is proof that enforcement works.”