Sky Sports readies for first Supersized Sunday
October 3, 2025
By Nik Roseveare
Sky Sports is readying for its first ‘Supersized Sunday’ of the 2025/26 season. On October 5th, two new programmes will put fans at the centre of every goal and key moment:
- Multiview: Sky Sports viewers can watch every live match at once as the programme moves seamlessly between grounds, delivering all the goals and big moments, complete with live commentary and half-time analysis. Available on Sky Sports TV app, Match Choice via the Red Button, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, and the Sky Sports app. Read more about it here.
- Extra Time: Jamie Carragher’s new hour-long show, featuring Dave Jones, breaks down the day’s defining moments on the pitch with expert insight and analysis, airing from 7:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.
Premier League fixtures on October 5th, 2pm available on Multiview:
- Aston Villa v Burnley – Sky Sports+
- Everton v Crystal Palace – Sky Sports Premier League
- Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – Sky Sports Main Event
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports Mix
WSL fixtures at 11:55am available on Multiview:
- Leicester City v Everton – Sky Sports+
- London City Lionesses v Liverpool – Sky Sports Mix
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion – Sky Sports+
- West Ham United v Aston Villa – Sky Sports+
Sky Sports Main Event will also also be airing the 4:30pm Premier League kick off on October 5th, featuring Brentford v Manchester City.