ESPN, Fox One bundle now available in US

ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service and Fox One, Fox Corporation’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, have partnered to offer fans even more flexibility, giving them the option to subscribe to both services together for $39.99 (€34.13) per month.

This new bundle brings two services under one subscription, giving users access ESPN or Fox One content directly through its respective app. Content highlights include:

ESPN: NFL; NBA; NHL; MLB; WNBA; WWE; UFL; SEC; ACC; Big 12; College Football, including the College Football Playoff; 40 NCAA championships including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship; La Liga, Bundesliga, NWSL, and FA Cup soccer; Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis; The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, TGL and LPGA golf; Little League World Series baseball and softball; Premier Lacrosse League; and more.

FOX One: NFL; MLB; FIFA World Cup 26Ô;College Football (Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West); College Basketball (Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 & Mountain West); NASCAR; INDYCAR; NYRA (including the Belmont Stakes); UFL; LIV Golf; Westminster, domestic and international soccer (Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA); and more.

After subscribing, ESPN content is streamed via ESPN platforms and FOX content is streamed via FOX One platforms. This bundle is only available with ESPN Unlimited, not ESPN Select, and there is not an option to combine this bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.