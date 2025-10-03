BT boost for UK mobile coverage

UK telco BT has revealed an ambition to deliver 5G standalone to 99 per cent of the UK population by the end of FY30 – four years ahead of any other UK mobile operator’s stated projections.

In a blog post, Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group, suggests that from the buzz of Cheltenham Festival, to the thrill of SailGP, to the unforgettable final Oasis gigs at Wembley last weekend, 2025 goes to show that EE’s network continues to underpin the UK’s iconic moments.

“Given the value people put on staying connected, our vision for EE – the UK’s best network – matters more than ever,” he states.“ Our network has been built to deliver up to 100 times more capacity than 4G connectivity – making it significantly better at handling demands from lots of devices at once – delivering more reliable mobile internet in busy areas.”

To achieve BT’s vision, he says the telco is rolling out the most innovative technologies to power its customers’ connectivity:

EE today announces that it is the first European mobile network to deploy a new generation of Massive MIMO units (Ericsson AIR 3284, the world’s first 5G triple-band FDD Massive MIMO radio). These are antenna integrated radios that deliver maximum network experience and up to four times greater uplink capacity. Two of these units are live in Leeds – with hundreds more to follow by the end of the decade.

We have over 1,500 outdoor small cells now boosting coverage nationwide – 500 of which were added in just the last 12 months. This includes our very first small cell deployments in towns and cities such as Belfast, Bristol, Oxford, Middlesbrough, Preston and Bolton.

We last month announced that we are the first operator in the world to launch Advanced RAN Coordination (ARC) in our distributed mobile network. This enables mobile sites near to each other to remotely pair up and share capacity, dramatically boosting network performance.

“To make the benefits of this technology clearer for customers, we’ll use the term 5G+ rather than the technical industry shorthand 5GSA or 5G Standalone. It’s the same game-changing network, but in language that’s simple and relatable,” he explains.

“From airports to Wembley Stadium, growing demand at major hotspots highlights why reliable connectivity isn’t just nice to have – it’s essential,” he declares. “Connectivity doesn’t just enrich lives; it powers the economy. Our recent report with Assembly found that continuous improvements to mobile network quality could unlock up to £230 billion [€264bn] in economic growth for the UK,” he notes.

“Government support is essential if we are to transform our ambition for nationwide 5G+ coverage – and the significant economic opportunity it brings for the UK – into reality,” he argues. “A valuable next step would be for Government to launch a Mobile Market Review. This could examine planning reforms to accelerate the rollout of new network equipment, to increase the availability of spectrum (the radio waves that enable mobile coverage), and consider removing the Annual Licence Fees currently paid by operators to use spectrum. There are also massive opportunities for the UK to accelerate the digitalisation of public services and to support SMEs to make the most of new digital opportunities.”

“We should also recognise that achieving 99 per cent 5G+ coverage, while an important milestone, will not by itself resolve every challenge around mobile coverage and capacity. Targeted interventions will still be required to address specific issues, such as improving connectivity along railways.”

“At BT, our mission is clear: to be the UK’s most trusted connector, now and in the future. By expanding our 5G+ coverage, rolling out smarter technologies, and leading the way in network innovation, we’re building the foundations for a more connected, more prosperous UK, he concludes.