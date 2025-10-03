650 Starlink D2C craft in orbit

Two massive AST SpaceMobile (AST) satellites will take place shortly. The first called BlueBird 6 (also known as FM1) will be on its way to India for a launch. The second, BlueBird 7 (aka FM2) will be launched by SpaceX and will be delivered to Cape Canaveral during October.

But these two AST satellites are just the first in a plan for 45-60 to be in orbit by the end of 2026. AST plans to offer limited direct-to-cellular connectivity by mid-2026.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Starlink has its rival direct-to-device connectivity, which are dedicated satellites and which Starlink says is “the world’s largest and only Direct to Cell constellation delivers data, voice, video and messaging to mobile dead zones across five continents”. Starlink has 650 of these satellites in orbit at the lower height of 360 kms.

In January 2024, SpaceX began deploying Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities to eliminate mobile dead zones. At the time, more than 20 percent of the land area across the US and 90 per cent of the Earth remained uncovered by terrestrial service.

SpaceX said: “Days after launching the first Direct to Cell satellites in 2024, the Starlink team was texting using unmodified cell phones on the ground. By spring 2024, we were demonstrating video calling capabilities. A year and half later, and with more than 600 Starlink Direct to Cell satellites in orbit, the first-generation Direct to Cell constellation was successfully deployed and is operational across five continents. Today, Starlink Direct to Cell has become the largest 4G coverage provider on planet Earth, connecting over six million users and counting.”

Starlink’s main satellite fleet, now more than 8,000 craft, operate at higher latitudes and serve its broadband customers, estimated to reach around 8 million by year-end.

At the same time, SpaceX says the Starlink team has been working with leading device manufacturers and application developers to enhance the services provided over the satellite network. In addition to basic and multimedia messaging, customers on the Starlink Direct to Cell network now have access to apps ranging from social media and messaging platforms like X and WhatsApp to navigation and outdoor essentials like Google Maps and AccuWeather. Starlink Direct to Cell is also enabling Internet of Things (IoT) connections in remote areas.

SpaceX added: “These capabilities have been developed in partnership with Mobile Network Operators, including T-Mobile in the United States, Optus and Telstra in Australia, Rogers in Canada, One New Zealand in New Zealand, KDDI in Japan, Salt in Switzerland, Entel in Chile and Peru, and Kyivstar in Ukraine (as well as several more unannounced partnerships) to connect millions of people around the world in places that have never had cellular connectivity before, and even during emergencies when terrestrial systems are impacted.”