43% Spanish football viewers use pirate TV warns Movistar Plus

The CEO of Movistar Plus+, Daniel Domenjó, has sounded the alarm over sports piracy, warning that nearly half of football fans in Spain consume matches illegally. Speaking at the Círculo Ecuestre in Barcelona on October 2nd, Domenjó revealed that “43 per cent of the people who watch football in Spain pirate it,” a practice he says is not socially stigmatised and has not been sufficiently addressed by policymakers.

Domenjó cautioned that unless a solution is found, “the sports rights model linked to television streaming will face very difficult years, in which the loss of certain sports could reduce the overall offering for viewers.”

One of the keys to tackling piracy, he argued, is to provide a superior product: “The ability to be disruptive on a technological level is what will neutralise many people’s desire to pirate. The user experience we will deliver will allow fans to enjoy matches in ways we can’t even imagine today.”

The executive also pointed to the soaring costs of broadcasting rights, describing negotiations in the sector as “a different breed.” Telefónica, Movistar’s parent company, is currently in talks for the rights to several competitions, with updates expected soon.

Domenjó stressed the need for flexibility in order to maximize return on investment, adding that Movistar must create additional sports-related content to strengthen its value proposition. “It’s great that we are the ‘Infinite Stadium’ – as our slogan says – but we must also be able to generate new formats that showcase the talent of athletes like Rafa Nadal or Pau Gasol even after they retire.”

Highlighting the company’s heavy reliance on sports, Domenjó noted that more than half of Movistar Plus+ subscribers join the service for its live sports offering. This dependence, he said, underscores the urgent need for stronger legal protections. “The major players are aligned: there must be legislation to safeguard sports broadcasting rights.”