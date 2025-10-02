DAZN to stream FIA Extreme H World Cup globally

The FIA Extreme H World Cup has announced a global broadcast partnership with DAZN, the sports streaming platform, bringing the world’s first hydrogen-powered motorsport series free-to-view to fans worldwide.

The action kicks off with Extreme E’s Final Lap on October 4th-5th, a celebratory farewell to its electric racing chapter, before the inaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup launches on October 9th-11th. Both events will take place in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia.

DAZN’s coverage will be delivered in English across all markets.

Ali Russell, Managing Director, Extreme E and Extreme H, commented: “Partnering with DAZN marks a major milestone in our mission to bring hydrogen-powered racing to the world. Making Extreme E Final Lap, and Extreme H’s content available globally and free to view is an incredibly powerful way to launch this new era of motorsport.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “Extreme E Final Lap and the inaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup are great additions to DAZN’s portfolio of exciting motorsport content. By making the series available in English for free to fans around the world, we’re ensuring the largest possible audience can experience the thrills of hydrogen racing.”

This worldwide agreement reflects Extreme H’s strategy to deliver a wide and accessible broadcast footprint as it establishes itself as the first FIA-sanctioned hydrogen World Cup.