Study: Social stigma shows promise against sports piracy

A study by the University of Portsmouth has examined gender differences in digital piracy by looking at two social influences: perceived social risk (the idea that piracy might damage reputation) and a social norms intervention (correcting false assumptions of the piracy of others) – highlighting the difference between men and women.

On average, 21 per cent of men’s total (legal + illegal) live sports consumption was pirated, compared to just seven per cent for music. Both rates were almost double those reported by women. “When we compared piracy rates proportionally, men were consuming far more of their content illegally, indicating a potential gender difference in social expectations and moral reasoning,” commented Dr Kate Whitman, Faculty of Business and Law at the University of Portsmouth.

Researchers found that attempts to tackle the problem through ‘norm-based’ messaging, showing people the true prevalence of piracy compared to their assumption, often backfired. Regardless of whether men over or underestimated the piracy of others – their intentions to pirate increased. “We speculate that in a self-serving behaviour with some moral wriggle-room, such as piracy, any mention of others’ engagement in the behaviour may serve as a handy justification for continued engagement.” Dr Whitman continued.

“Our findings show that normalising piracy, even unintentionally such as in population statistics, is a real danger,” added Professor Joe Cox, School of Accounting, Economics and Finance at the University of Portsmouth. “For men, learning their peers are pirating can legitimise their behaviour. That means well-intentioned campaigns that highlight how common piracy is, may actually encourage it further.”

However, when the researchers tested perceived social risk, they found in live sports that men who worried piracy might harm their reputation were less likely to do it, while the same pattern didn’t appear for women. The authors suggest this reflects the male-dominated social setting of sport, where status matters and piracy could risk making someone look ‘cheap’ or socially deviant.

The researchers conclude that anti-piracy messaging needs to be carefully considered. Communications emphasising social norms may serve to worsen the problem, particularly among men. Instead, interventions should highlight the reputational costs of piracy – portraying it as low-status, socially embarrassing, or even a marker of financial weakness.

“Legal threats have limited impact unless they are effectively followed through, and norm-based approaches can backfire,” concluded Whitman. “But framing piracy as something that damages your reputation, especially in male-dominated environments like sports, could prove far more powerful.”