BBC scores UEFA Women’s Champions League deal

BBC Sport has secured free-to-air broadcast rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League through to 2030 – including the final itself.

The five-year deal will see BBC Sport deliver coverage of up to seven live matches each season across TV and BBC iPlayer. These matches include the final, which Arsenal won last season, as well as both legs of one semi-final and four matches from earlier in the competition.

The deal kicks off with two clashes: Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain on November 12th, and Chelsea FC v FC Barcelona on November 20th, live on BBC TV and iPlayer.

Beyond live match broadcasts, the new deal guarantees fans direct access to the best moments of the UEFA Women’s Champions League across BBC Sport’s digital platforms. Highlights will be available each week on BBC Sport’s social media channels including the new BBC Sport Women’s Football TikTok. Coverage will also be fully integrated across the BBC Sport website and app, offering highlights and key moments from every match in the competition, even those not aired on BBC TV.

Additionally, BBC Radio 5 Live will continue to bring live commentary of the biggest games throughout the season.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport says: “This is a great moment for women’s football and for BBC Sport. Bringing the UEFA Women’s Champions League to a free-to-air audience is huge, but what makes this truly game-changing is our digital offering. Our multi-platform strategy means fans won’t just watch the biggest games live on TV, they’ll experience the best moments, goals, and highlights across our website, app, and social media platforms. We’re making the competition more accessible, more visible, and more connected than ever before”.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UC3 Co-Managing Director says: “We’re delighted to partner with the BBC to bring the UEFA Women’s Champions League to a wider audience. Their free-to-air and digital-first approach will play a key role in making the competition more accessible and engaging for fans across the UK.”

All 75 matches from the tournament will stream live on Disney+.