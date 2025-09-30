Report: CTV ad views up 31% YoY in Europe

The FreeWheel Video Marketplace Report (VMR) highlights the changing dynamics of how enterprise-class content owners and distributors are monetising premium digital video content.

The data set used for this report is one of the largest available on the usage and monetisation of professional, rights-managed ad-supported video content worldwide and is based on aggregated advertising data collected through the FreeWheel platform. This most recent edition of the VMR explores video advertising trends for the first half of 2025 and includes findings that build on the insights revealed in the previous VMR (released in H2 2024) in both the US and Europe.

In the first half of 2025, ad views on CTV devices rose significantly year-over-year with an increase of 31 per cent in Europe and 8 per cent in the US, cementing CTV as a primary device for premium video ad consumption. Overall ad viewership grew year-over-year in Europe and the US, 27 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, reflecting the continued power of streaming in engaging audiences.