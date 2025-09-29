Netherlands: Your Channels launches content on Samsung TV Plus

Your Channels, a Netherlands-based company focused on the creation and distribution of localised FAST channels, has partnered with Samsung TV Plus to launch the first Dutch 24/7 football channel – VI TV (Voetbal International TV) – and three decade specific music channels: Your 60s, Your 70s, and Your 80s. All four channels are available to viewers immediately.

With VI TV, football fans have 24/7 access to football news, reports and highlights from Voetbal International, including the Monday recaps from every weekend football match. The channel was developed in collaboration with PXR, publisher of Voetbal International; WPP Media (former GroupM), the media buying agency; Talpa Media, a broadcast media and production company, and Your Channels.

“Advertisers in the Netherlands need more CTV inventory, and nothing attracts more eyeballs than sports. Together with Samsung TV Plus, we are delivering what both the ad community and consumers want most,” commented Jefta Lentz, CEO of Your Channels.

Natalie Boot, CCO of Your Channels added: “We are striving to bring Dutch viewers an ever-growing and more diverse line-up, with locally relevant FAST content. VI TV and the ‘Your’ music channels are only the beginning.”

Your 60s, Your 70s, and Your 80s contain fully remastered music and serve up some of the greatest hits of each decade, with a focus on the legendary music stars whose songs made up the soundtrack of 60s, 70s and 80s. Featuring concert footage, music videos, and interviews, all three channels are free and without a required subscription.

“At Your Channels, our technology and expertise provide our partners with a way to launch, maintain, and monetize new channels seamlessly, while remaining fully focused on creating strong and engaging content,” said Marvin Kooij, COO, Your Channels.

“Delivering high-quality and locally relevant content is a key priority for Samsung TV Plus,” added Benedikt Frey, Country Lead GSA & Benelux, Samsung TV Plus. “Thanks to our partnership with Your Channels, we can continuously expand our offering in the Netherlands. The launch of VI TV and new music channels is a great example of that.”