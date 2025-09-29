MFE eyes Impresa

MFE-MediaForEurope, the TV group controlled by Italy’s Berlusconi family, is holding talks regarding the acquistion of a stake in Portuguese media group Impresa.

It said in a statement published by Reuters, the Balseger holding company of Portuguese media tycoon Francisco Pinto Balsemao, which controls more than 50 per cent of Impresa, confirmed that MFE is in talks to “to evaluate the acquisition of a relevant stake”. The statement added, however, there was “no binding agreement”.

MFE already owns significant TV operations in Italy and Spain, and recently acquired a majority stake in German media company ProSiebenSat.1.

In 2024, Impresa posted a loss of €66.2 million.