BBC: 5.8m watch Red Roses win Women’s RWC

BBC Sport has reported a record-breaking peak audience of 5.8 million viewers tuning in across TV and streaming to watch the Red Roses’ 33-13 victory over Canada in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final on September 27th. The final was the most-watched women’s rugby union match ever on UK television, and also the most-watched rugby match of the year.

Across the full tournament, the Women’s Rugby World Cup reached a total TV audience of 12 million, with 10.5 million streams on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport digital platforms. BBC Sport’s live reporting pages recorded 18.3 million views over the course of the tournament.

The tournament concluded with an historic finale at Twickenham, where 81,885 fans filled the stadium to watch the Red Roses lift the World Cup.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “This record-breaking tournament is a landmark moment for women’s rugby, and we’re incredibly proud to have brought every moment to audiences across the UK. The response from fans from packed stadiums to millions watching and engaging across BBC digital platforms shows the huge appetite for world-class women’s sport. We remain committed to delivering outstanding coverage that reflects and grows that passion, and fans can look forward to Premiership Women’s Rugby matches with us across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons and the 2026 Women’s Six Nations.”

BBC Sport will be broadcasting Premiership Women’s Rugby matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons with a live match every week of the season – plus one semi-final and the final – all streamed across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.