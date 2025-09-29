Aalto progresses HAPS tech

Aerial communications specialist Aalto, which is owned by Airbus, says its HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station) is close to flying the technology, having completed long-term tests with its Zephyr high-flying lightweight aircraft.

Aalto is not alone in pushing the technology. US-based (in New Mexico) Sceye is also backing HAPS which it describes as a balloon-based high-altitude tower. The Sceye aerial device, housed in a hanger in Roswell, New Mexico, looks much like a conventional Goodyear-type blimp, but does not carry passengers. Filled with Hydrogen gas – in itself riskier than Helium – but given that there are no humans on board, and is much cheaper than Helium, is said to be an acceptable alternative. Sceye has four aircraft in its manifest.

Both the Airbus HAPS aircraft and the Sceye blimp are designed to provide internet services to underserved communities and conduct Earth observation with partners including (for Sceye) NASA and the US Geological Survey. Sceye is backed – in part – by Japan’s SoftBank.

Aalto CEO Hughes Boulnois reportedly addressed his schedule at the World Space Business Week (WSBW). He said that the task now was to address the regulator framework to fly on a regular basis. He said that Aalto had recently completed a 67-day flight over the Indian Ocean to Australia.

Aalto is working with the UK Civil Aviation Authority to obtain flight certification and which will enable the Zephyr concept to fly anywhere, starting in 2026. The aircraft is already licensed to operate over France, Spain and Portugal.

Airbus is not alone in backing Aalto. NTT Docomo, Mizuho Bak and others have put cash into the concept.