Ofcom awards DAB licences to 7 more areas

Media regulator Ofcom has awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for seven more areas in the UK. So far, 75 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK. In total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes.

Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have now been awarded for the following areas:

Banbury and Bicester: licence awarded to Maxxwave Limited

Enniskillen: licence awarded to UlsterMUX Limited

Rugby and Daventry: licence awarded to Maxxwave Limited

Stockton-on-Tees: licence awarded to Red Army Group

Western Isles: licence awarded to Craoladh Digiteach Ionadail Limited

Weston-super-Mare: licence awarded to North Somerset Digital Radio Limited

Worcester: licence awarded to Murfin Digital Limited

“Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves,” noted Ofcom.