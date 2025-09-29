Ofcom awards DAB licences to 7 more areas
September 29, 2025
Media regulator Ofcom has awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for seven more areas in the UK. So far, 75 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK. In total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes.
Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have now been awarded for the following areas:
- Banbury and Bicester: licence awarded to Maxxwave Limited
- Enniskillen: licence awarded to UlsterMUX Limited
- Rugby and Daventry: licence awarded to Maxxwave Limited
- Stockton-on-Tees: licence awarded to Red Army Group
- Western Isles: licence awarded to Craoladh Digiteach Ionadail Limited
- Weston-super-Mare: licence awarded to North Somerset Digital Radio Limited
- Worcester: licence awarded to Murfin Digital Limited
“Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves,” noted Ofcom.