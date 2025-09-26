Data: Red Roses’ success drives big returns for sponsors

The Red Roses qualifying for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final has driven significant online engagement. Data from Adtech firm Quantcast shows that online engagement levels have grown 40 per cent during the tournament so far, compared with the same length of time the month before.

To put it into perspective, the Women’s Six Nations attracted 456,000 interactions, while the World Cup reached 10 million, over a 2,000 per cent jump. The difference can likely be attributed to bigger prime-time live slots, more promotional weight, and wider global broadcast reach.

The semi-final between England and France was a pinnacle moment. The BBC pulled in a record 3.3 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, the largest audience ever for a women’s rugby union match in the UK. Ticket sales tell the same story. This year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup has sold more than three times as many tickets as the previous tournament in New Zealand.

Sponsors have been quick to feel the benefit. According to Quantcast data, Mitsubishi Electric saw a 60 per cent uplift in online engagement, Emirates 50 per cent and Mastercard 45 per cent.

The Lionesses’ and their sponsors enjoyed a similar effect during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, with the tournament generating 15 million interactions during the period, more than a 50 per cent increase, compared to three weeks prior.

Nisha Ridout, marketing director at Quantcast, commented: “For marketers, the message couldn’t be clearer. England’s run to the World Cup final has attracted record TV audiences, sold-out stadiums and driven record-breaking online interaction. That’s why an omnichannel approach is so important – brands need to be present wherever fans are engaging, not confined to a single platform. Tournament sponsors have already felt that impact across every channel on the open internet, proving the commercial power of women’s sport is growing fast and here to stay. Brands that continue to invest solely in men’s sport will soon see themselves left behind, by advertisers willing to invest to help shape a market that is going from strength to strength.“