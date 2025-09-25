Zen Internet partners with MS3 Network

Zen Internet, the telco and network connectivity provider, has announced a strategic partnership with MS3 Networks, the alternative network operator serving Hull, North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire.

During his keynote presentation at Connected Britain, Richard Tang, CEO of Zen Internet, revealed details of the agreement which will see Zen make MS3’s full fibre footprint of 212,500 properties ready for service. These will become available to both residential and business customers, as well as to Zen’s channel partners via The Fibre Hub further strengthening its ambition to become the UK’s alt-net aggregator of choice.

MS3’s network spans Hull, Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Immingham and Mexborough, bringing competition and choice to some of those areas that have historically been dominated by a single provider. With packages ranging from 100 Mbps to gigabit speeds and ethernet services, the partnership extends the choice for connectivity for households and businesses across the region.

Tang commented: “At Zen we want to give customers and partners the widest possible choice of full fibre networks, wherever they are in the UK. Partnering with MS3 is another major step towards that goal and it will now be full steam ahead to get the network and systems integrated. Its strong regional presence, commitment to customer service and community values makes MS3 a natural fit for Zen. Together, we’ll give people and businesses in Hull, North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire a real alternative – great service, fair prices and future-proof connectivity.”

Guy Miller, CEO of MS3 Networks, added: “Zen is a partner we’ve admired for a long time. It’s an amazing brand with such great history with a retail route, as well as a successful channel model. Its reputation for excellent service and its B Corp commitment aligns perfectly with our own values. By joining forces, we’re making it easier for customers who have previously been under served to access the high-quality fibre services they deserve, with a focus on simplicity, value and reliability.”

The partnership will also benefit Zen’s channel partners via The Fibre Hub – a portal launched earlier this year to aggregate multiple alt-net footprints. With MS3 now on board, alongside Openreach, CityFibre, Freedom Fibre, ITS, Sky Business Wholesale and Trooli, Zen says it is on track to offer partners the widest geographic reach and most competitive choice of full fibre services from a single supplier.