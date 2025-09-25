Sky News coverage on MSNBC

Sky News has announced a multi-year deal with MSNBC, the US news network, which will pay for the use of its cross-platform coverage. The channel’s live broadcasts, TV packages and online journalism are to be used by MSNBC as part of a commercial agreement, the details of which were not disclosed.

All Sky News’ British and foreign TV coverage is included in the agreement, which will commence on October 1st. MSNBC will have no role in the commissioning of Sky coverage, and no MSNBC programming will be taken by Sky News, as part of the arrangement.

MSNBC is building up its operations ahead of its planned spin-off from NBC News and parent company Comcast. The new, separated entity will be a public company branded Versant. Comcast is also the parent company of Sky News.

“In this moment of consequential and historic news events happening around the world that are rapidly reshaping our collective future, we are honored to bring Sky News’ premium, on-the-ground reporting and roster of top journalists to the MSNBC community,” commented MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler. “This partnership marks a new chapter for us at MSNBC and emphasizes a key element of the network’s new brand promise as MS NOW, My Source for News, Opinion, and the World, bringing global reporting to our audiences.”

“Sky News journalists across the globe deliver award-winning journalism every day. This partnership with Versant will put that eyewitness reporting in front of even greater audiences in the US and around the world. We’re delighted to get to work with their creative and entrepreneurial team,” added Sky News Group Executive Chairman David Rhodes.