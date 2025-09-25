Clarke vs Tshikeva on BBC

Following the news in August of a partnership between BBC Sport and BOXXER, the BBC has announced that live professional boxing will return to FTA primetime television on October 25th when Frazer Clarke and Jeamie Tshikeva fight for the British Heavyweight Title at the Vaillant Arena in Derby. All the action available will be available to watch on BBC Two and iPlayer from 8pm.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medallist Clarke, from Burton-On-Trent, came close to capturing the British crown in March 2024, battling to a draw with Fabio Wardley at The O2 in London, with the British, Commonwealth and WBO European Titles all at stake. Tottenham’s Tshikeva, known to fans as TKV, suffered disappointment earlier this year when his British Title challenge against David Adeleye ended in controversy. Ahead on the scorecards and seemingly in control of the fight, he was denied his moment by a contentious refereeing decision.

Both men are determined to leave nothing to chance this time round as they look to write their names into the history books and prove who reigns supreme in the British heavyweight division, said the BBC.

Clarke (pictured) commented: “It’s amazing to be headlining on the BBC. It is such a big platform. There are going to be so many eyes on this fight, and I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show. I’ve always dreamed of winning the British title. I’m so hungry for this fight, so eager to get in there and finally make it mine. The fact it’s happening live on primetime BBC makes it even better. I’m going to be ice cold in there. I’ve travelled the world as an amateur, I’ve had my ups and downs as a pro, and I’ve learned from all of it. I’m seasoned, I’m hardened, and I’m more focused and determined for this fight than ever before. Jeamie is a solid all-round fighter, but I know the level I’m at and the work I’ve been putting in at the gym. He won’t hear the final bell. I’m a more complete fighter now than I’ve ever been, and with that comes knockouts. My mindset is simple: go in there, get the win, and make a statement. I’m not looking past Jeamie, but I will go straight through him.”

Tshikeva said: “I’m excited to get the opportunity to showcase my skills in front of millions on primetime television. People are going to see things from me they haven’t seen before. I’ve got certain skills that are rare for a heavyweight, and I’m capable of bringing something different every fight. I’ve been slept on before, but they shouldn’t sleep on me in this one. Me and Frazer have been going back and forth for years, and now’s the right time. We finally get to settle it for the British title, and to do it on a massive platform like the BBC makes it even bigger. Frazer’s a good fighter, and I expect the best version of him to turn up, but I’m bringing the heat and the fire. After the controversial ending to my last fight, I’m more determined than ever to get that British title. I’m very hungry for it, and I’m ready to show everyone why I deserve it. This fight isn’t going the distance, 100 per cent. We’re going to war, and I know what I’m bringing to the table. He won’t be able to handle it. I’m hungry, I’m dangerous, and I’m ready to take that belt.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “There’s no bolder way to bring boxing back to BBC primetime and across our digital platforms than with a heavyweight title clash. This is more than a fight, it’s a historic moment in the making. Two incredible and determined fighters. One title. And the nation watching. We’re proud to make this event free-to-air and accessible to all, marking a new era for the sport and connecting with the next generation of boxing fans.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, added: “The British public love nothing more than a big heavyweight tear-up, and this fight is set to deliver maximum entertainment value. It’s impossible to call between Frazer and TKV. Both men are warriors with everything at stake and the nation watching. I’m excited to welcome a new generation of fans to the sport who have grown up without boxing on free-to-air TV and will now get the chance to experience it on the BBC for the first time.”

Further details of the undercard will be announced soon.