Channel 4 launches streaming channels on Freely

Channel 4 has become the first public sector broadcaster (PSB) to launch new channels – 4Reality, 4Homes and 4Life – on the Freely streaming service.

4Reality (channel 67) is home to the Channel 4’s popular reality TV titles such as Married At First Sight, Naked Attraction and First Dates; 4Homes (channel 68) features Channel 4’s home and design shows including A Place In The Sun, Location, Location, Location and Grand Designs; and 4Life (channel 82) showcases content across travel, food and animals, with series such as Travel Man and The Dog House.

With the new streams, Freely will offer over 50 live channels, alongside its library of on-demand content. More channels are expected to join the line-up as the platform continues to grow.

Grace Boswood, director of technology and distribution at Channel 4, commented: “We’re proud to lead the way among Britain’s broadcasters by enhancing Freely’s offering. The launch of our new streamed channels further accelerates our transformation into the streaming age as the world’s first public service streamer. It also continues our record of digital distribution firsts to benefit advertisers and viewers.”

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV, which operates the platform for the PSBs, added: “We’re delighted to be bringing audiences even more high-quality streamed content, in partnership with channel 4. Freely already offers more shows than any major streaming service in the UK, without the expensive monthly subscription, and for the first time will now offer exclusive channels with entertaining shows from across the Channel 4 portfolio.”

Freely, which is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, gives households access to free-to-air channels via the internet, alongside on-demand content, without the need for an aerial or satellite dish.