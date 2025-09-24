Amagi expands partnership with Free Live Sports

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Free Live Sports, which offers one of the world’s largest selection of live sports streaming channels, on-demand movies, series and more. Free Live Sports has named Amagi ADS PLUS as its exclusive monetisation partner for its Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) ad inventory.

Available in 71 countries, Free Live Sports delivers more than 125 live sports channels and thousands of hours of sports-related VoD content, covering everything from college football to motorsports. Free Live Sports, offers advertisers a highly engaged audience and premium owned and operated ad inventory in live sports content.

Free Live Sports inventory will now be available exclusively via Amagi ADS PLUS, a CTV marketplace designed to help both content owners and global advertisers maximize the value of streaming advertising. This partnership builds upon key areas of strength for Amagi ADS PLUS, including exclusive inventory access, market-leading transparency, robust contextual data, and ad format innovation.

ADS PLUS advertisers will benefit from additional CTV reach across exclusive, transparent, and quality sports inventory and the ability to boost engagement with new In-Content ad formats. Free Live Sports will gain access to ADS PLUS’ real-time connections to global buyers and AI-powered yield management capabilities to help maximize revenue for every minute of programming.

“As the FAST market continues to evolve, platforms need solutions that simplify monetisation and efficiently scale operations,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & President – Global Business at Amagi. “By integrating ADS PLUS directly into Free Live Sports, we’re helping them stay ahead in a competitive landscape with streamlined ad operations and data-driven insights, while maximizing both revenue and advertiser value.”

“Amagi has been instrumental in powering our platform, from channel creation to global distribution,” said Cathy Rasenberger, Co-Founder/ Co-President. “Free Live Sports, through our parent company, Sports Studio, Inc., began working with Amagi earlier this year, selecting them as our technology, content, and monetization partner. By making Amagi ADS PLUS our exclusive monetization platform, we can unlock new revenue growth – all while keeping the viewer experience front and center.”

