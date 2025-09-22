Starlink ups plans to 44,988 satellites

SpaceX has filed a formal application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to launch thousands of extra satellites into very low Earth orbit (VLEO). The scheme will take some time to implement but suggests that Starlink would then be able to manage greater coverage of its direct-to-consumer connectivity. Starlink already has about 650 ‘direct-to-cell- satellites in orbit.

The application covers a slew of new orbits, between 326 kms and 335 kms and much lower than the existing Starlink fleet. The application also covers usage of new – to Starlink – transmission frequencies. Those frequencies include those which Starlink acquired from EchoStar earlier in September.

“This new system of up to 15,000 satellites will provide ubiquitous connectivity to ordinary mobile handsets and a range of other devices and user terminals,” the company wrote in its filing.

The request is over and above existing filings which total up to 29,988 satellites and covers a maximum – says SpaceX – of an extra 15,000 satellites, and taking the total envisioned of 44,988 satellites.

This filing attachment contains information describing SpaceX’s non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite system and use of spectrum for Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS), as required under Part 25 of the Commission’s rules.1 SpaceX proposes to provide MSS service internationally.

The SpaceX request typically lists up to 5,760 satellites for each orbital plane. SpaceX says the frequencies and satellites will be used in partnership with terrestrial operators to augment high-capacity terrestrial 5G networks.

Observers say these very low orbits mean that the satellites are subject to some atmospheric drag. While the atmosphere is extremely thin at altitudes of around 330 kms, it still impacts satellites at these heights. Consequently, the fleet will need to be replaced more frequently as the satellites decay in orbit.

Expert observers suggest that the extra fleet, when fully in position will need an average of 3,100 replacements to be launched annually.

Last November, the FCC cleared SpaceX to orbit some Starlink satellites as low as 340 kms in orbit, so long as the company coordinates with NASA. The company’s new application requests to orbit the next-generation cellular Starlink satellites ever closer to Earth, from between 326 kms to 335km, which would likely help reduce their latency when connecting to phones below.