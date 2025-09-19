Research: Buffering internet among top irritants for Brits

Buffering internet has been ranked among the most annoying everyday delays in an ‘impatient nation’ study. A poll of 3,000 adults uncovered that a fifth – the equivalent to 10.7 million Brits – consider themselves impatient. This comes as almost two in ten (19 per cent) blame social media for their lack of patience, with a further four in ten (40 per cent) citing advancement of technology.

The research, commissioned by Sky Broadband, revealed that just over a quarter (27 per cent) of Brits will only wait for a maximum of three minutes when faced with a delay of any kind.

When it comes to waiting for something to load online, almost a third (32 per cent) of Brits admit to not being able to wait a single minute before losing their patience, and 12 minutes is the average amount of time people are willing to wait for public transport delays.

Having already improved the nation’s second biggest frustration, slow internet, Sky Broadband is now helping Brits speed up other areas of daily life. As part of a new trial in Leeds and Glasgow, new ‘Fast Lanes’ have been introduced on busy pedestrian streets.

Dubbed the ‘Sky Fast Lanes’, the lanes feature speed icons, run for 50 metres and are 2.2 metres wide. They mark the arrival of what Sky says is “the fastest broadband speeds from any major provider in the UK”, all in a bid to give busy Brits a high-speed commute and avoid slow walkers.

Top 10 things that frustrate impatient Brits