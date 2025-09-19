QVC UK launches on Great!

QVC UK and Great!, the free-to-air TV network owned by Narrative Entertainment, have launched a collaboration to bring QVC UK content to connected TV (CTV) audiences and expand the profile of the recently relaunched Great! brand.

QVC UK’s live shopping content will appear on Great! digital services. Additionally, QVC UK’s short-form video content will feature on the Great! Player, and shoppable ads will run on Great! CTV ad inventory, enabling viewers to explore and purchase products via a QR code. The Great! portfolio comprises the movies & entertainment channels TV, Mystery, Movies, Romance and Christmas.

The seasonal movies channel, Great! Christmas is available to stream on the QVC+ app. Both Great! and QVC UK launch their Christmas focus in September.

Fateha Begum, Commercial Director at Great!, said: “By aligning QVC UK’s expertise in retail with the strength of Great! in entertainment, we are creating new ways for audiences to discover and shop. This is a great example of what’s possible with CTV platforms, and an important step in our strategy to grow the reach and profile of our brand while delivering value for both viewers and partners.”

Kieran Knight, Senior Streaming & Distribution Manager at QVC UK said: “The debut of QVC UK on CTV with Great! allows us to connect with new audiences in a place where they’re already highly engaged with content that they love, on channels that they trust. The ability to showcase product across Great’s digital platforms – including its seasonal channel Great! Christmas – gives us the opportunity to showcase our brand in a more meaningful way with loyal and valuable audiences.”