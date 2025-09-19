Nvidia invest £2bn in UK AI

Nvidia has announced an investment of £2 billion (€2.3bn) in the UK market to “catalyse the nation’s AI startup ecosystem and scale the next generation of globally transformative AI businesses”. Nvidia said the new capital will be used to foster economic growth, develop more innovative AI technologies, create new companies and jobs, and empower the UK to compete in the AI market globally.

Nvidia notes that scaling AI companies in the UK has been challenging due to limited access to supercomputing, constrained venture capital outside London, rising energy costs and difficulty for VCs to access leading academic institutions, where many researchers are also entrepreneurs. Nvidia, in collaboration with Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton Capital, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court, will accelerate the UK AI ecosystem by providing new capital for AI startups.

“This is the age of AI — the big bang of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “The United Kingdom is in a Goldilocks moment, where world-class universities, bold startups, leading researchers and cutting-edge supercomputing converge. There has never been a better time to invest in the UK — AI is unlocking new science and sparking entirely new industries. With new capital and advanced infrastructure, we are doubling down to empower the UK to lead the next wave of AI innovation.”

“Nvidia’s investment is a major vote of confidence in the UK both today and long into the future,” added UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. “By backing our startups, empowering our researchers and connecting capital with talent, this partnership will create jobs, spark new industries and ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global AI leadership.”

Following Nvidia’s recent commitment to manufacturing up to a half-trillion dollars’ worth of AI supercomputers in the US, the investment will be domiciled in the US and activated in the UK.

“In collaboration with NVIDIA, we’re accelerating the growth of UK AI startups,” said Sonali De Rycker, partner at Accel. “World-class compute and fresh capital will empower the next wave of entrepreneurs and AI startups, create new jobs and further enable the UK to compete in the AI race. The UK has long been a hotbed for AI talent, with a strong community of researchers, founders and world-class universities, and this new investment will supercharge the AI flywheel.”

“We’ve embarked on a new journey where scaling AI unlocks capabilities that, when we started in this industry over a decade ago, would have been considered magic,” stated Nathan Benaich, general partner at Air Street Capital. “The UK has world-class talent and research, but the infrastructure has not kept pace. This commitment aims to bridge that gap by providing UK founders with the resources needed to build globally significant AI companies.”

“We are in the midst of a seismic technology shift as people and companies around the world increasingly depend on more intelligent hardware and software,” said James Wise, partner at Balderton Capital. “The UK is fortunate to be home to some of the teams and companies leading that wave. The challenge facing us, however, is how to overcome constraints like the cost of energy or ability to access compute. Investment from firms like Balderton and companies like Nvidia will help smooth the path, so more global winners can be built and thrive here in the UK.”

“The UK has the talent, research institutions and entrepreneurial drive to build world-leading AI companies — but turning breakthrough ideas into global impact requires collective action,” said Hussein Kanji, founder and partner at Hoxton Ventures. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nvidia to commit resources to help Britain’s brightest founders commercialize their innovations and build the next generation of transformational AI companies.”

“Britain has the science and the talent. This collaboration with NVIDIA puts capital and computing power in their hands to scale globally,” added Saul Klein, founder and executive chair of Phoenix Court. “With nearly 800 venture-backed UK companies generating revenues of over $25 million, the opportunity now is to back the next wave of truly differentiated AI companies solving real-world challenges.”