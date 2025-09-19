ITV rolls out Dynamic Pause Ads

ITV has launched Dynamic Pause Ads, with custom adverts generated for users on ITVX when they pause on-demand content on connected TVs.

The new format is launching with British Airways as the initial brand to trial the format, promoting its ‘The End of Summer Sale’ campaign, offering customers special offers when booking their next trip. Using real-time information, viewers will see a version of a pause ad featuring live pricing and tailored travel packages from British Airways.

ITV launched targeted Pause Ads on ITVX in early 2024, allowing advertisers to deliver a billboard or print-style static ad on screen and are bookable via Planet V. Since launch, the format has proved popular with both established advertisers and new-to-TV brands, particularly those who may not have created a TV ad but have static advertising, noted ITV.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, commented: “We’re always looking for smarter ways to connect with our customers and this new format allows us to do just that. It’s a great example of how we are continuing our transformation programme, using digital innovation to create more personalised, relevant experiences, meeting our customers where they are. We want customers to enjoy a seamless end-to-end British Original experience and that starts with their very first interaction with us. This new format is all about supporting them from the moment they start planning their next adventure, offering inspiration and great value fares.”

The partnership was brokered through MGOMD. Lauren Ashford, Business Director at MGOMD, said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the UK’s first full ITV Dynamic Ad Pause campaign with British Airways on ITVX. This activation marks a significant step forward in how we use first-party data to deliver dynamic, destination-specific pricing in a premium BVoD environment. By harnessing natural pause moments and combining them with live pricing, we’ve created a high-impact format that captures attention. It’s a brilliant example of how the AV and Data specialists at MG are evolving AV into a smarter, more personalised space.”

Jeremy Long, Trading Controller at ITV, added: “Pause ads have been a real game changer since we launched them on ITVX and this is the next iteration in making them an even better concept for both advertisers and viewers. Working with BA, we’re able to get exact live deal pricing and information in front of potential customers, making the ads as up to date, informative and relevant as possible. We’re excited to work with more brands across a variety of sectors to grow this even further.”