EBU, AMWA form DMF task force

The European Broadcasting Union and the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and (EBU) have announced the formation of the Joint Task Force on Dynamic Media Facilities (JT-DMF), a collaboration designed to facilitate an industry-wide transition to the Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) concept and software-based media production.

The JT-DMF aims to establish an industry council bringing together vendors, end-users, and systems integrators to discuss critical business, technical, and strategic questions and challenges.

Initial focus areas include developing timing models to support the Media exchange Layer (MXL) Software Development Kit (SDK) open-source project, establishing a business-level advisory council, and addressing orchestration challenges through AMWA’s expertise in media workflows and Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS).

The task force will operate as workgroups composed of members of EBU and AMWA, ensuring broad industry representation and expertise, with a governance committee composed of leadership from both organisations.

Félix Poulin, Director of Global Innovation Collaborations, CBC/Radio-Canada, commented: “This initiative will be at the forefront of this emerging technology and represents a pivotal next step in our industry’s evolution toward more flexible, efficient media production environments.”

Phil Tudor, Head of Applied Research at BBC R&D, said: “The Task Force will bring together a wealth of experience to ensure that the next wave of live production infrastructure can benefit users and vendors alike. We are looking forward to working with EBU and AMWA on what promises to be an exciting set of challenges for the industry”.

“This is a major milestone toward an open, efficient, software-defined future, as key players in the industry join together,” said Willem Vermost, Senior Media Technology Architect, EBU. “At EBU, we are proud to work with AMWA on this joint task force because our organisations share a common vision for a scalable, interoperable, agile media landscape.”

“This collaboration leverages the collective expertise of our member organisations to drive meaningful industry transformation,” added Brad Gilmer, Executive Director, AMWA. “It represents the ideal place for these critical discussions to happen, bringing together business and technical perspectives to address the complex challenges of dynamic media facility implementation.”