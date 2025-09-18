Data: Love Island most complained-about TV show of 2025 so far

The top 10 most complained-about TV shows of 2025 so far have been revealed – with ITV’s Love Island topping the list, and fellow ITV show This Morning entering the top 10 following a migrant rant from one of its presenters.

The TV and entertainment experts at OLBG analysed Ofcom complaints data to reveal the TV shows that have amassed the most viewer complaints in 2025.

Love Island, which aired over 8 weeks on ITV2, generated over 13,500 viewer complaints. In comparison, the 2024 season amassed just 2,903 Ofcom complaints, which means there was an increase in complaints of over 360 per cent in 2025.

A newcomer into the top 10 is the aforementioned This Morning. On August 2th, Rylan Clark, who was co-presenting with Josie Gibson, shared his strong opinions on illegal immigration in the UK, which generated over 700 Ofcom complaints.