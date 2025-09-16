Ofcom consults on NGSO licensing

UK comms regulator Ofcom has opened a consultation on proposals to revise and improve the way it licenses non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) systems.

NGSO systems use satellites to provide services such as broadband to individuals, businesses, and other organisations, particularly in remote areas.

Ofcom introduced the current process for licensing NGSO systems in 2021 with the aim of encouraging the development of new services and enabling as many of these systems in the UK as possible, while ensuring they could operate without causing harmful interference.

To date, Ofcom has issued eight NGSO network licences and nine NGSO gateway licences. While the process is generally meeting its objectives well, it has reviewed ways to speed up the process, make it more efficient and ensure it is proportionate.

Ofcom is putting forward a package of measures to revise the NGSO licensing process. These measures include action to speed up overall decision-making timeframes and reduce the coordination and administrative burdens on NGSO satellite operators. For example, it is proposing no longer to routinely consult on applications for NGSO gateway licences.

It is also proposing to change the conditions in licences for NGSO gateways in new bands, such as its July 2025 proposals for Q/V band, including to enable NGSO gateways to connect to a wider range of satellite services.

Ofcom says that taken together, its plans should help to support innovation and opportunities for growth in this sector.

Ofcom welcomes comments on its proposals by November 18th 2025 and expects to publish a decision in early 2026. Should it decide to proceed with its proposals, it also intends to publish updated versions of its NGSO guidance and application forms at the same time.