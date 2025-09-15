Spain: DAZN nets NBA rights

The NBA and DAZN have announced a rights agreement that will allow the sports streaming platform to show live games and original programming in Spain starting with the 2025/26 season – which tips off on October 22nd.

DAZN will offer a selection of regular season games, the playoffs, the Conference Finals, the NBA All-Star Game, and the Finals through to 2027, along with highlights and original content. All coverage will be available live and on-demand with Spanish-language commentary.

These NBA games and content will be available on DAZN’s Basketball, Premium, and Made in USA plans. The Basketball and Premium plans also include all Liga Endesa, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa Endesa matches. The Basketball plan can be purchased for €9.99/month, while the Premium plan will maintain its current price of €31.99/month and includes all this additional content at the same price. Meanwhile, the new Made in USA plan, launching this September for €4.99/month, will focus exclusively on US sports leagues, offering access to the NBA, NFL, and NASCAR. Additionally, fans between 18 and 30 can take advantage of the -30 Youth Rate, with a 30 per cent discount on all plans.

Óscar Vilda, CEO of DAZN for Spain and Portugal, commented: “We are very excited to add the NBA, one of the most spectacular and widely followed leagues in the world, to our offering and offer fans in Spain the interactive, digital, and enriched experience characteristic of DAZN. The agreement also strengthens the content offering of the Basketball plan we recently launched, making it the most comprehensive and accessible offering for basketball fans in our country.”

Bastien Lacheny, Vice President Global Media Distribution, NBA Europe and Middle East, added: “Basketball and the NBA are an essential part of sports culture in Spain. As we adapt to the evolving media landscape, DAZN’s national reach and digital expertise will allow us to bring the excitement of the league to our fan community in Spain in a new and creative way, and will help us continue to drive the growth of basketball across the country.”

The NBA right in Spain were previously held by Telefonica-owned pay-TV network Movistar for more than 30 years.