SKY Perfect modernises playout-to-delivery with Harmonic

Harmonic has announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC), a satellite operator and pay-TV provider in Japan, has partnered with Harmonic to modernise its broadcast playout and delivery workflow. Leveraging Harmonic’s software-based XOS Advanced Media Processor, SJC can cost-effectively deliver exceptional video quality to viewers and tap into new business models to drive revenue growth.

“Streamlining our playout-and-delivery workflow with Harmonic’s software solutions is the next step in our long-standing collaboration with the company that is built on a foundation of proven performance and outstanding support,” said Takashi Maenaka, team leader of the media technology unit at SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. “The flexibility of Harmonic’s XOS media processor positions us to expand into new market segments and launch targeted services, paving the way for sustained future growth.”

Harmonic’s XOS media processor features a unique cloud-native software foundation, a complete playout-to-delivery feature set and next-generation media processing powered by the PURE Compression Engine™. By consolidating critical broadcast functions into a single solution, the XOS media processor enhances SJC’s operational efficiency, delivers substantial cost savings and provides a 40 per cent improvement in density compared with the previous platform, driving performance gains.

“SKY Perfect JSAT is unlocking unprecedented efficiency by strategically investing in software-centric solutions,” said Tony Berthaud, senior vice president, sales, APAC and EMEA at Harmonic. “Leveraging cutting-edge compression and playout capabilities powered by the Harmonic XOS media processor, SJC can deliver exceptional viewing experiences and thrive in the rapidly evolving broadcast landscape.”