Prime Video brings Prime Vision to Champions League

Prime Video has unveiled new broadcast enhancements for football fans watching the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Prime Video this season, with the League Phase kicking-off on September 16th. Central to this is Prime Vision, a new alternate feed to incubate and test new broadcast innovations that aim to bring fans closer to Europe’s most prestigious football tournament.

Prime Vision adds an optional layer of advanced statistics, insights and graphics in real-time to give fans a unique perspective on the tactics and data powering European football. The alternate feed will evolve throughout the current season and into the future with fan feedback and new AI-powered innovations bringing additional features and insights. Many of the advanced analytics and insights that Prime Vision offers are used by football clubs, scouting departments and online data platforms, bringing advanced metrics into the match broadcast.

The launch of Prime Vision for the UCL League Phase will build on core insights that NFL fans have been able to immerse themselves in since the introduction of the broadcast feed across NFL Thursday Night Football in 2022. Prime Vision includes the tactical talking points and statistics that fuel fan discussion, including:

Tactical Map: Fans can watch the game as coaching staff do and see all 22 player positions in real-time. Observe how a team is structured in rest-defence to prevent the counter-attack, track how a winger is pressuring the fullback by staying high and wide out of possession and more/

Momentum: A Momentum bar below the Tactical Map will indicate live momentum, which uses an AI model to calculate the probability that either team will score in the next 10 seconds. This model includes metrics such as possession, player positioning and chances created to provide the cumulative threat a team has posed in the last five minutes.

Physical Insights: Fans can track and compare the physical output of players in realtime with insights such as jump height, running speed, shot speed, pass distances and more.

Advanced Analytics: Cutting-edge metrics traditionally used by football clubs and data-obsessives are now available within the broadcast, including expected goals (xG), shot quality (xGOT), expected pass (xPass) expected save (xSave) and more.

Passing Options: Prime Vision uses a player's positioning, direction and viewing angle to highlight the three most likely passing options, allowing fans to look ahead and track where the ball could go before the pass has been made.

Player ID: A nametag overlay for the player in possession, especially useful in European competition with unfamiliar teams and squads.

“Prime Vision combines the best of Amazon’s world class production and technology experience to raise the bar for football fans and offer something meaningfully different,” commented Alex Green, Managing Director Prime Video Sport, International. “European football is unique, and we are going to take the time to listen to fans and add functionality in the years to come, alongside the learnings we have with Prime Vision from other sports. Prime Vision allows us to experiment and test an all-new broadcast whilst preserving the main broadcast experience that is enjoyed by millions of households on Prime Video.”

“It’s a new way to experience Champions League football with graphical enhancements added to the game in real time,” explained Andrew Hornett, Director of Live Sports Production at Prime Video Sport. “It’s an incubator for ideas; there’s things we can do here that may turn up on our main feed […] We haven’t targeted a specific audience [ie gamers]. We just thought it was a cool thing to do!”

Starting on September 16th in the UK & Ireland and coming soon to Germany & Italy, fans will be able to select the Prime Vision alternate feed from both the match detail page and in-game simply by pressing down on their remote. Also launching for the new season is the integration of Dynamic Standings into the main broadcast experience, allowing fans to see the live impact on the league table across all Champions League fixtures as the action unfolds. Fans will be able to use their remote to select ‘Live Standings’ from the in-game menu, with clear markers for automatic qualification, the play-off positions and those teams facing elimination from the competition.

The UCL returns to Prime Video with the League Phase, kicking off with Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal on September 16th. Prime Video has the first pick of Tuesday night games during game weeks, with other fixtures on the platform including Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid on October 21st, Liverpool vs Real Madrid on November 4th and Chelsea vs Barcelona on November 25th.

Prime members will also be able to watch live NBA on Prime Video at no additional cost, with 87 regular season games plus postseason action, including the NBA Finals live and exclusive in 2026. The 2025/26 season tips off on October 22nd.