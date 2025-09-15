Philippines: Globe urges online piracy action

Philippines multiplay operator Globe Telecom has called on lawmakers to prioritise the passage of site-blocking legislation that would allow the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to direct Internet service providers to block piracy websites.

According to Globe, the measure is critical to protecting local creatives and ensuring the Philippines keeps pace with international standards.

Department of Trade and Industry figures suggest the local creative economy is on track to contribute as much as ₱2 trillion (€29bn) to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, up from ₱1.94 trillion in 2024.

Globe warned that this is at risk unless Congress enacts stronger anti-piracy measures. “Every illegal download is a peso taken from Filipino artists and the economy,” declared Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz. “Protecting the creative industry from piracy means protecting jobs, investments, and the future of Filipino talent.”

Previous attempts to introduce site-blocking have stalled, and with the 20th Congress now in session, Globe says the passage of a site-blocking law should be treated as a legislative priority, noting that similar policies are already widely implemented in other countries to safeguard creative industries.

“The creative economy is one of the country’s most promising growth drivers,” Cruz stated. “We cannot afford to let piracy undermine its potential. Congress must act now.”