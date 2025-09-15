Research: Korean TV giants dominate Smart TV YouTube viewing

Research presented at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam reveals that YouTube has cemented its position as the number one video service across all devices, with consumption increasingly shifting to Connected TV environments. The findings show that in the US, more than 50 per cent of YouTube users now watch content on CTV screens.

“YouTube’s cross-platform strategy has created an unprecedented opportunity for monetisation across the entire device ecosystem,” said María Rúa Aguete, Head of Media & Entertainment at Omdia. “What we’re witnessing is nothing short of a revolution in how video content reaches consumers.”

“YouTube represents more an opportunity than a threat for TV players,” she added. “Our data shows significant overlap between YouTube users and traditional entertainment sectors, creating potential for strategic partnerships rather than competition.”

The research highlights the dominance of Korean manufacturers in the Smart TV landscape, with Samsung capturing 37 per cent of YouTube Smart TV viewership and LG securing 23 per cent. Together, these two Korean powerhouses control 60 per cent of all YouTube consumption on television screens.

“The numbers tell a compelling story about where consumer behaviour is heading,” explained Rúa Aguete. “Almost one-third of respondents report watching YouTube through Smart TV apps, making it the third most used device for YouTube after computers and smartphones.”

Perhaps most striking is YouTube’s platform-agnostic success. The research shows that three out of four media streaming devices used to watch YouTube are not Google-powered, demonstrating that YouTube’s growth transcends individual ecosystems.

“Partnerships are absolutely key in this new landscape,” emphasised Rúa Aguete. “The winners in this space will be those who form the strongest alliances between platforms, device manufacturers, and advertisers. YouTube’s universal availability across devices creates monetisation opportunities that siloed platforms simply cannot match.”

The findings were presented as part of Omdia’s comprehensive media consumption analysis at IBC 2025, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of broadcasting and digital media.