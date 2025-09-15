EVS, Qvest sign extend partnership

EVS, a specialist in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, and Qvest, a provider of media-focused services, have concluded a strategic partnership agreement with a clear framework to support the rollout of EVS’s next-generation Flexible Control Room (FCR) solution.

This extended partnership builds on years of successful collaboration between EVS and Qvest. By combining EVS’s innovation in live production with Qvest’s expertise in both technology implementation and organisational transformation, the two companies say they are are uniquely positioned to help broadcasters and media organisations introduce FCR into their operations smoothly and begin realising its operational and creative benefits with confidence.

Debuting at IBC2025 alongside its modular user interface, Tactiq, FCR replaces traditional, hardware-based setups with scalable, software-defined workspaces. This flexibility allows production teams to adapt to changing requirements, enabling teams to collaborate across formats, roles and locations, whether for live or on-demand content creation.

FCR’s introduction also creates opportunities for broadcasters to evolve their ways of working. To ensure this transition is smooth and well-supported, Qvest will implement a structured change management approach as part of every deployment, which has already proven successful in early FCR pilot projects. This includes an initial assessment of the broadcaster’s operational environment, the mapping of key stakeholders, and the implementation of transformation programmes to keep all parties aligned.W

Nicolas Bourdon, CCO at EVS, commented: “With FCR, we’re helping our customers rethink how production control rooms should work in a modern, multi-platform world. We are glad to collaborate with Qvest, a forward-thinking systems integrator with extensive experience in handling complex projects. This partnership will provide our customers with top-tier expertise, not only in deploying the technology, but also in supporting their internal evolution to fully leverage FCR’s flexibility.”

Thomas Müller, CTO at Qvest, added: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with EVS through the rollout of FCR. By combining our deep expertise in systems integration with consultancy in broadcast transformation and change management, we are uniquely positioned to help broadcasters transition smoothly toward flexible, modernized, and software-defined operations.”