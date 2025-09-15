Es’hailSat, Saudi Netlink sign MoU

Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, and Saudi Netlink have signed a joint cooperation and strategic partnership agreement for the purpose of providing joint satellite services across both their customer base located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and spread across the Middle East and North Africa region. This partnership allows the customers of both companies to leverage the combined satellite services of both companies as well as the wide ground infrastructure that brings with it the latest technologies in satellite communications and VSAT technology.

Es’hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from Doha, Qatar and brings to this relationship more than 15 years of being in the business of catering to broadcasters, telecommunication companies, enterprises, mobility applications and governments across the Middle East and North Africa. Es’hailSat’s two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with our 50,000 sqm Tier-4 certified teleport facility provides robust connectivity services.

Saudi Netlink, established in 1995, is a telecommunications provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, delivering advanced networking and connectivity solutions for nearly three decades. With offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar, the company serves both private and public sector clients across the kingdom. Its portfolio includes VSAT broadband, P2P connections, backhaul, and radio relay services aimed at providing tailored solutions for complex local requirements of industries such as energy, transportation, and government.

“Es’hailSat is delighted to enter into this Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Netlink that combines the satellite and ground segment strength of both companies in the best interest of all our customers.” said Mr. Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, President and CEO, Es’hailSat. “We are witnessing a rapid growth of the economies in the Middle East and North Africa region, together with global sporting events and this has led to growing demand from our commercial, government and defense customers. In order to best serve these and remain competitive in the global landscape, we welcome this partnership with Saudi Netlink and believe that when it comes to our satellite services, the whole will be greater than the sum of the parts.”

This partnership stands to benefit a diverse set of customers across applications such as VSAT communications, enterprise connectivity, telecommunications, and other digital services. The two companies extend their cooperation with each other into areas such as training, pricing, and collaborating with each other as preferred partners.