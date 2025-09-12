WBD, Nielsen sign measurement and analytics deal

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, have signed a new, long-term, multi-year deal, effective immediately. The pact covers measurement for all WBD platforms across linear and streaming.

As part of the new deal, WBD will expand its partnership with Nielsen, taking on new services in 2026 that will tap into Nielsen’s Advanced Audience capabilities. WBD will continue to use Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel as currency for this Upfront and beyond.

“As our industry leading reports show, Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the top media companies in the world, consistently delivering hits for fans across every platform,” said Karthik Rao, Nielsen CEO. “Nielsen is the only company that can deliver measurement for every way that fans watch their shows, across all platforms. From streaming to linear and live to on demand, we give Warner Bros Discovery the data they need to grow their business. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership so that we can deliver accurate data for Warner Bros Discovery and our mutual advertising clients.”

“At WBD, our priority is to provide clients the most reliable tools and actionable insights to better reach their audiences and maximise their campaigns’ effectiveness,” said David Porter, Head of Ad Sales Data, Insights, and Research at WBD. “As the industry continues to accelerate currency innovation and optionality across the marketplace, Nielsen’s robust measurement capabilities will deliver our partners smarter data and solutions to better capture performance and viewership across all screens, further optimising the impact of their ad spend and inventory.”