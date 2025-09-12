SES unveils rebrand

The newly merged SES has unveiled new branding. Central to this rebranding, says the satellite operator, is the purpose statement: “Space to Make a Difference”, which it says highlights the company’s mission and the transformative impact it aims to achieve in the industry. Accompanying the launch is the new corporate tagline: Solve. Empower. Soar.

“Through customer surveys conducted leading up to the merger, it came out clear that they need more than satellite connectivity,” commented Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “They need a space solutions partner with the scale to reach the world and the ambition to redefine what’s possible – delivering on promises that move the space industry forward.”

The merger with Intelsat created a company with nearly 90 geostationary (GEO), and 30 medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites, and strategic access to low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. It also has the largest fibre network among satellite operators, providing access worldwide through 150 owned and partner teleports and 50 points of presence (PoPs). SES says that its new stronger financial profile will enable iy to invest annually in emerging segments and new technologies to explore new growth markets.



The new logo draws inspiration from the Northern Lights, with purple as its main colour – representing experience, unity, and innovation. The fresh identity includes lowercase italicised letters and a circular icon called ‘The Orb’ that features three interlocking circles that symbolise SES’s multi-orbit positioning interconnected with its ground network.

“Space technology changes lives every day, but our industry makes it seem intimidating and complex,” Al-Saleh added. “Our new identity is a new bold promise to transform space into a seamless, accessible part of the global ecosystem—where complexity is simplified, integration is straight forward, and our customers can grow and thrive.”