ITV, AMI partner on Backing Business Fund

The Alliance of Media Independents (AMI) and ITV are launching a new multi-million-pound commercial partnership – the AMI & ITV Backing Business Fund. The fund is exclusively for the member agencies of the Alliance of Media Independents (AMI) and their new or lapsed brands that wish to advertise on TV, making TV advertising more accessible for all.

Member agencies will be able to access an exclusive ring-fenced fund to support new and returning brands to advertise on TV underpinned by a package of creative, data and outcomes support.

Paul Phelps, Vice-Chair of AMI said: “The introduction of the AMI & ITV Backing Business Fund is a great indication of how the Alliance of Media Independents can help generate genuine added value, not just for our member agencies but for our clients. Our thanks to ITV for sharing our collective ambition and helping to turn that into a tangible benefit. Without doubt, the fund represents a compelling opportunity for the AMI community to introduce new and incremental brands to AV Media. Since we launched the AMI earlier this year, we’ve seen a fervent appetite from media owners to engage and explore opportunities to work alongside independent agencies, and this initiative represents an excellent start on that journey with added value for clients and media owners alike.”

Jason Spencer, ITV Business Development Director, said: ”At ITV we’ve always valued independent media agencies and this collaborative partnership will help transform our way of working to the next level. We are really excited about launching the AMI & ITV Backing Business Fund to help remove the barriers to getting on TV and help them scale their businesses, grow independent media agencies through new clients, and for us at ITV to grow these brands, showing how accessible, affordable and effective TV advertising really is.”