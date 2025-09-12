Data: Portugal sees slowest pay-TV growth in 19 years

Portugal experienced the slowest annual growth in pay-TV subscribers since 2006, adding only 40,000 new subscribers (+0.9 per cent) in the second quarter of 2025, reaching a total of 4.7 million.

According to data published by the National Communications Authority (Anacom), fibre optic connections continue to dominate the market, accounting for 68.2 per cent of subscribers, followed by cable (24.5 per cent), satellite TV/DTH (6.2 per cent), and ADSL (1.2 per cent).

At the same time, FTTH/B was the only technology to see an increase in users, with 3.2 million subscribers (5.6 per cent), although this was the lowest annual growth since the introduction of the technology in 2007.

Most pay-TV services are sold as part of a bundle, with only 1.7 per cent being standalone subscriptions.

In terms of market share, Portugal Telecom’s Meo leads with 41.9 per cent, followed by Nos (35.8 per cent), Vodafone Portugal (19.4 per cent), and Digi/Nowo (2.7 per cent). Meo (+0.2 per cent) and Vodafone (+0.1 per cent) saw the most significant gains in subscribers over the past year.