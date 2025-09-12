BBC confirms West Midlands expansion

The BBC has signed a second memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Create Central, as part of its Across the UK strategy.

The agreement sets out an expansion of BBC production investment to further support creative growth in the West Midlands, working with WMCA, Create Central and local partners to promote the region as a centre of creative excellence to the wider industry. It will ensure BBC network television production spend in the West Midlands almost increases from £24 million to £40 million a year by the end of 2027.

Since its first MOU with West Midlands partners, the BBC has committed to relocating its regional Midlands HQ to the new Tea Factory site in Digbeth, and has relocated a number of key TV productions there.

Recent analysis commissioned by the BBC shows that the Corporation’s additional investment in the West Midlands, since 2021, will bring an additional £282m of economic benefit to the region by 2031. This economic impact will grow further following this latest agreement.

BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, commented: “This is another transformative moment for the creative industries in the West Midlands. The MOU will significantly boost investment in skills, opportunity and talent for local people, as well as stories from the region in BBC programmes. Our agreement with the WMCA and Create Central deepens our partnership with the West Midlands to secure its place as a world-class centre for film and TV production.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands said: “The BBC’s investment is vital because our TV and creative industries are fast becoming powerhouses of our regional economy. Hits like Peaky Blinders put the West Midlands on the world stage and brought our first major studio. This partnership means we can provide backing at all levels, priming local people to seize new opportunities, while making it easier than ever for blockbuster productions to film here.”

Chair of Create Central, Ed Shedd added: “This next phase of our partnership with the BBC and WMCA is another huge boost for the West Midlands’ creative content sector. By increasing both the number of productions here, in the region, and building crucial local infrastructure, skills and workforce, we’re not only strengthening the industry but also creating real jobs and opportunities for local creative talent. Together we will build a thriving production base that supports businesses, embraces emerging technologies and new platforms, attracts ground-breaking projects and ensures the West Midlands is recognised as one of the UK’s most exciting places to make content.”

The BBC has additionally announced new dramas The Hairdresser Mysteries and Detection Club which will be produced in the West Midlands, with The Hairdresser Mysteries filmed in the region.