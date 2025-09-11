Study: Critical link between premium ads and consumer purchase intent

Ads served on premium media outlets drive a 40 per cent uplift in purchase intent, according to research conducted by global advertising technology player, The Trade Desk, in partnership with PA Consulting.

The findings also highlight how audiences find content served by premium media more trustworthy, as 85 per cent of consumers say they are more likely to trust brands who advertise in these outlets.

The research helps to define ‘premium media’ for advertisers, factoring in everything consumers experience within these environments. This includes the quality of advertising, user experience and interface, ease of navigation, and the overall stature of the media brand and its content.

Adverts that appear in these environments drive improved brand perception, with the data showing them as two times as popular and 1.9 times more respected than when placed in less premium environments. Additionally, consumers that see an ad in a premium setting are 1.5 times more likely to associate the brand with quality and trustworthiness than if it appears in a less premium setting.

The research highlights the growing ‘premium divide’ in media performance. Appearing in a premium environment enhances brand equity, and acts as a multiplier on both marketing effectiveness and consumer preference.

“Our research confirms just how important where marketers invest their media budgets. Even a brand with the most engaging and original creative will lose engagement and impact if it’s showing up in a media property that audiences don’t trust,” said Sara Picazo, Research and Insights Director, The Trade Desk. “Businesses need to view channel strategy as a lever they can pull to boost their bottom line, rather than a niche concern of the marketing team.”

Brands advertising on platforms like Prime Video were less likely to be perceived as trustworthy or high quality by consumers, despite strong audience reach. By contrast, premium channels such as Disney+, Sky Sports, The Economist and Spotify consistently enhanced advertiser perceptions. Brands that advertise on these outlets saw a 30 percent uplift in positive associations, including quality, trust and innovation.

Robert Jones, Professor of Brand Leadership at the University of East Anglia, added: “Media channels or platforms can help advertisers enrich their brand just by giving them the right context. In an industry where advertisers are demanding value, being able to make them ‘look good’ is an assured way to shore up investment and protect ad revenues.”