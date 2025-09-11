Ofcom: Openreach independence broadly working well

UK comms regulator Ofcom has published its annual Openreach Monitoring Report for 2024/25.

In 2018, digital infrastructure provider Openreach legally separated from BT, establishing its own board, staff, management and strategy, with a duty to serve all customers equally. Ofcom accepted a number of commitments offered by BT to help ensure Openreach’s independence. Ofcom monitors compliance with these commitments and has imposed rules to support competition in the market.

Since then, the availability of full-fibre broadband has increased significantly and now stands at around three-quarters of UK homes. Earlier in 2025, Ofcom consulted on proposals to support that momentum through its Telecoms Access Review 2026-2031 framework.

Ofcom has closely monitored how Openreach’s independence and the arrangements that underpin it are working since the separation, and has published its latest findings in our annual monitoring report.

The report finds that, overall, the Commitments continue to be working well and compliance appears to be well-established and well-embedded across both organisations.

However, Ofcom says it remains vigilant in its monitoring, will continue to meet regularly with BT’s rivals to understand the full picture of how the arrangements are working in practice, and stands ready to hold BT and Openreach to account if compliance falls short.