Barb: 20.6m UK SVoD homes in Q2 2025

Barb, the audience measurement and television ratings organisation, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20.6 million UK homes (69.7 per cent) had access to a SVoD service in Q2 2025. This is an increase from 20.1 million UK homes in Q1 2025. The service-level subscriptions data are as follows:

Netflix : 17.6 million UK homes (59.6 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q2 2025, up slightly from 17.4 million in Q1. In Q2 2025, 31 per cent of Netflix homes were on its ad tier (an increase from 28 per cent in the previous quarter): 5.5 million UK homes (18.7 per cent), up from 4.8 million .

Prime Video : 13.7 million UK homes (46.6 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q2 2025, up slightly from 13.4 million in Q1. Due to a different approach to moving homes to its ad tier, in Q2 2025, 87 per cent of Prime Video homes were on its ad tier, on a par with the previous quarter: 12 million UK homes (40.8 per cent), up slightly from 11.7 million .

Disney+ : 7.6 million UK homes (25.7 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q2 2025, up slightly from 7.3 million in Q1. In Q2 2025, 28 per cent of Disney+ homes were on its ad tier (an increase from 23 per cent in the previous quarter): 2.1 million UK homes (7.1 per cent), up from 1.7 million .

Paramount+ : 3.3 million UK homes (11 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q2 2025, up slightly from 3.1 million in Q1.

Discovery+ : 3 million UK homes (10.3 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q2 2025, down slightly from 3.1 million in Q1.

Apple TV+ : 2.7 million UK homes (9.3 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q2 2025, level with Q1.

: 2.7 UK homes (9.3 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q2 2025, level with Q1. NOW: 1.9 million UK homes (6.3 per cent) had access to NOW in Q1, up slightly from 1.8 million in Q1.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “With almost all services showing quarterly growth, close to half a million more homes now have an SVoD service than in Q1. Strong quarterly growth from the Netflix and Disney+ ad tiers, alongside smaller overall growth, may suggest that existing users are moving from ad-free to ad-supported subscriptions, particularly as our data suggest limited churn between Q1 and Q2.”