Neo Space Group to acquire Display Interactive

Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF company and Saudi Arabian commercial space services provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Display Interactive (DI), an innovator in wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC). The acquisition will strengthen NSG’s position in the aviation market as a provider of integrated, multi-orbit solutions, underpinned by intelligent bandwidth management and global coverage.

NSG and DI began collaborating on product development in 2023. Building on this foundation, the partnership was further strengthened in May 2024 when DI introduced the Skywaves satellite connectivity system in cooperation with NSG. The acquisition will mark the next stage in this collaboration, accelerating the evolution of IFC.

By integrating DI’s advanced technology and product portfolio, NSG is delivering a fully unified IFC solution – combining intelligent traffic management through Skywaves with a seamless digital passenger experience via its SkyFly end-user portal. Supported by the SES Open Orbits network, NSG’s system intelligently routes traffic across multiple satellite providers, ensuring uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity for airlines and passengers worldwide.

Martijn Blanken, CEO of NSG, commented: “The IFC sector is evolving rapidly, and remaining competitive requires a strong customer focus, continuous innovation, and adaptability. Acquiring DI strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions while ensuring passengers enjoy an unparalleled in-flight experience with seamless connectivity, high-speed internet, and real-time entertainment and communication.”

Tarek El Mitwalli, CEO of Display Interactive, added: “Joining forces with Neo Space Group allows us to open a new chapter, scaling our technology and expanding our impact in global aviation. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation and connectivity in the most agile way.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.