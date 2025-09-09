UniqCast delivers CityNet’s next-generation IPTV/OTT platform

UniqCast, a provider of end-to-end IPTV/OTT solutions, has successfully replaced CityNet’s IPTV/OTT platform, delivering a state-of-the-art solution within a rapid four-month timeline. CityNet, providing high-speed internet in Azerbaijan, also offers fixed telephone and digital TV services.

Its extensive service network covers Baku and various other regions throughout the country.

Driving Innovation in IPTV/OTT Services

The new platform represents an end-to-end system architecture overhaul and integrates advanced features like Netflix self-serve capabilities, multiscreen support across diverse devices, and geo-redundancy across three locations. CityNet is now offering catch-up TV combined with premium third-party content, through services like Digiturk. This collaboration positions CityNet as a leader in Azerbaijan’s IPTV/OTT market and reinforces UniqCast’s position as a top provider for legacy platform replacements.

Delivering Results with Precision

The implementation of CityNet’s new IPTV/OTT platform was completed in two distinct phases, showcasing UniqCast’s commitment to efficiency and precision.

First, platform deployment was completed within an impressive four-month timeline. This phase included the deployment of UniqCast’s turnkey solution, integration of servers across three geo-redundant locations, and setup of critical features such as transcoding, middleware, multi-DRM, and fast channel change functionalities. The system was rigorously tested to ensure scalability and reliability, meeting CityNet’s operational requirements.

Second, user migration was focused on seamlessly transitioning subscribers to the new UniqCast Platform while retaining functionality for existing devices.

As Darko Robič, CEO of UniqCast, emphasises: “This project exemplifies our focus on replacing legacy platforms with modern, scalable solutions that deliver unmatched quality and efficiency. Our experience and expertise enable us to complete projects like this within demanding timelines while ensuring that every aspect meets the highest industry standards. We are excited to see CityNet leverage this platform to achieve its strategic goals and solidify its leadership in the market.”

Results and Looking Forward

The new IPTV/OTT platform has already positioned CityNet for success, even before its official launch. Subscribers can anticipate:

● Effortless content discovery using the intelligent ‘Discover and Watch’ feature, helping users find relevant shows quickly.

● Broader access and engagement enabled by multiscreen functionality.

● Simple content transfer by casting that content between devices.

● Centralised access to premium content platforms through a unified single sign-on (SSO) hub.

Looking ahead, CityNet plans to expand its offerings by integrating third-party OTT services. UniqCast’s flexible and scalable solution is well-equipped to support these ambitions, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced user experiences.

Nino Pirtovšek, VP Sales & KAM, expresses confidence: “We are proud that CityNet recognised UniqCast’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that support their growth in the market. Advanced Platform Features, Integration of Netflix and Digiturk services paired with comprehensive multiscreen capabilities reflect our commitment to empowering operators with tools that redefine the IPTV/OTT experience and enable operators’ growth.”

A Partnership for Progress

The partnership between CityNet and UniqCast underscores the power of technology and strategic alignment in achieving market leadership. As both companies continue to innovate, their collaboration serves as a model for excellence in the IPTV/OTT industry.

About CityNet

Azerbaijan’s leading internet provider, CityNet (trademark owned by Uninet LLC), offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line and digital TV services. CityNet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at citynet.az. Uninet LLC operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies with operations across multiple industries and countries.

About UniqCast

UniqCast empowers Telcos, ISPs, Broadcasters, OTT, mobile, and DVB operators, and content owners to effortlessly launch and scale captivating IPTV/OTT/DVB services. Its comprehensive, single-source solution combines technology, expertise, and unwavering support, minimising your project risks and ensuring a fast and successful deployment. UniqCast designs, develops, and deploys your TV service across all devices, from STBs to Smart TVs and mobile apps, all while optimising your costs and time to market. As your sole point of contact, UniqCast handlse everything, from concept to launch and beyond. With proven success across five continents and deep industry expertise, UniqCast tailors its approach to your unique needs and vision. UniqCast can be your trusted partner in multi-screen success