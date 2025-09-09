Survey: 74% UK marketers plan to increase programmatic CTV spend

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has revealed findings from its survey, A Clearer Picture, exploring UK advertisers’ current views on media investments in CTV. The study found that 97 per cent of marketers have concerns around transparency, while 74 per cent plan to increase their programmatic CTV spend in the near future.

In order to highlight how Rakuten TV Enterprise addresses the advertising industry’s most pressing challenges, a report was commissioned to explore the topic of transparency and measurement in CTV advertising, in collaboration with Bluestripe.

Key Insights from the report:

Transparency and trust now outrank pricing and scale as top priorities for UK advertisers, with 97 per cent expressing concerns around transparency and 42 per cent identifying it as a key investment barrier.

One third (33 per cent) are concerned about ad fraud and viewability impacting trustworthiness.

Only 28 per cent of marketers are very confident that their CTV ads run in fully viewable, fraud-free environments – highlighting an urgent need for verification and fraud prevention.

To address these issues, 31 per cent of marketers are currently seeking “better campaign performance” from curated marketplaces. Advertisers are moving toward curated, premium environments, reflecting a shift toward quality over quantity in the media mix.

Despite these concerns, CTV is expecting significant growth , with 74 per cent of UK marketers planning to increase CTV ad spend over the next three years.

More than 9 in 10 (91 per cent) of marketers say they would increase CTV investment if full transparency into where ads run was guaranteed.

The survey results highlight clear trends: CTV growth, a strong demand for transparency, and a shift toward curated, high-quality environments.

Unlocking New Audiences report

With the goal of leveraging its experience for simplifying and accelerating the CTV management for advertisers, Rakuten TV also released another report on incrementality, meant as the additional or unique reach and value that CTV advertising provides beyond traditional TV and SVoD platforms.

The Report, titled Unlocking New Audiences, which provides insights into the FAST/ AVoD market, has been released in Spain, France, Germany and Italy and its key findings include:

FAST/AVoD is now mainstream , with 71 per cent of viewers tuning in weekly. Notably, 44 per cent are unreachable via linear TV or SVoD, delivering incremental, high-value audience’s advertisers can’t access elsewhere.

41 per cent of frequent AVoD/FAST viewers watch content they wouldn’t have watched on linear platforms.

Consumers not only accept but value the ad-supported model: 78 per cent prioritise free access to content, 76 per cent are satisfied with current ad volumes, and 62 per cent are happy with content quality on AVoD/FAST. This makes it a scalable, brand-safe, and effective environment for advertisers.

Rakuten says findings of the two surveys demonstrate that Connected TV (CTV) is consolidating its position as an integral part of the media mix in Europe. While the convergence of advertiser ambition and consumer acceptance presents a timely opportunity, it also highlights a clear need for solutions that can bridge the gap in trust, transparency, and clarity across the ecosystem.