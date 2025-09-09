ShowHeroes relaunch unifies CTV, online video under SemanticHero AI

ShowHeroes has unveiled SemanticHero AI, the latest generation of its proprietary targeting engine and the company’s most significant product launch since its founding in 2016.

The release is both a continuation and a transformation: building on ShowHeroes’ pioneering work in online video solutions for premium publishers and the first iteration of SemanticHero, while setting the stage for an ambitious string of new AI-powered product innovations.

The evolution of a proven foundation

From its roots in large-scale online video campaigns, ShowHeroes has consistently led in contextual video solutions across the open web. SemanticHero, in its original form, established the company’s leadership in contextual, AI-based targeting, laying the groundwork for today’s launch. SemanticHero AI now takes this to a new level, extending true contextual precision to Connected TV (CTV) and every other digital screen.

This launch is more than a single product release: alongside SemanticHero AI, ShowHeroes is introducing HeroChat, a new ad format that enables brands to create direct, meaningful interactions with consumers both online and on the big screen, and will debut during DMEXCO (September 17th-18th, Cologne, Germany).

These two releases are only the beginning of a series of major product and feature rollouts scheduled across 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Every Screen is a Stage

The new brand claim, Every Screen is a Stage, reflects ShowHeroes’ expanded multiscreen strategy. By combining advanced targeting with creative innovation, the company empowers brands to deliver storytelling that resonates everywhere – from mobile to desktop, from premium open web environments to CTV. This adjusted focus highlights the role of ShowHeroes not just as a technology leader, but as a driver of brand communications and creative excellence.

“Our industry is moving faster than ever,” said Ilhan Zengin, CEO of ShowHeroes. “SemanticHero AI is the logical next step in our journey, rooted in our heritage of online video, powered by years of semantic innovation, and now extended to CTV and every digital screen. With Every Screen is a Stage as our guiding belief, we are creating the tools and formats that help brands perform everywhere their audiences are. This is only the beginning.”