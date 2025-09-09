MPs to quiz Culture Secretary

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold an evidence session on the work of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy MP is to appear in front of the CMS Committee for a regular accountability session on the work of DCMS.

The hearing on September 10th will be an opportunity for MPs to ask about the department’s priorities and recent developments in the arts, media and sport sectors, as well as about the Government’s response to recent committee work.

There are likely to be questions touching on the department’s policy responsibilities affecting the creative industries, including on artificial intelligence and copyright.

The Secretary of State, who will be accompanied by Permanent Secretary Susannah Storey, could also face questions about the future of public service broadcasting and BBC editorial standards. On sport policy, the Committee could ask about funding issues and the latest on the establishment of the Independent Football Regulator.

The wide-ranging session may also touch upon issues relating to youth services and charity regulation.

The session will be the Committee’s second of the week, following the meeting September 9th on the work of the BBC with Director-General Tim Davie and Chair Samir Shah.

The Secretary of State last appeared before the Committee in December 2024.